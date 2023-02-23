Willmott Dixon appoint Barbour ABI as intelligence provider

Barbour ABI have announced that Willmott Dixon has awarded them a multi-year contract as their exclusive construction intelligence provider following a robust process that included extensive evaluation of the market and a detailed comparison against the incumbent provider.
As well as access to Barbour ABI, the market-leading construction intelligence platform, this also includes a new suite of enterprise tools and dashboards providing insights and analysis designed to support the tier one contractor with strategic planning.
Andrew Geldard, chief communications officer, Willmott Dixon commented:
“Our decision to partner with Barbour ABI was based on a number of key criteria. Firstly, we required an intelligence solution that enabled our business development teams to benefit from the information provided by Barbour ABI’s service. This meant providing detailed feedback from all key stakeholders to ensure we have a bespoke service tailored to our specific requirements from a regional level through to the executive board.
“Also, we were impressed with Barbour ABI’s expert support, from the needs analysis through to contract. As we navigate the current uncertain economic conditions, we are looking forward to working with an intelligence partner who will serve our needs now and into the future.”
Simon Mahoney, group director at Barbour ABI said:
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Willmott Dixon. This is a company with such incredible heritage but also one that is ahead of its game in the way they interpret and use big data.
“As the UK-market leading provider of construction intelligence and insights, we will provide unparalleled access to a data set providing key insights on their markets, competitors, and trends, and ultimately ensure their strategic planning is based on the highest quality intelligence out there. I am proud of our continued commitment and investment in creating innovative client centric solutions that are so highly regarded by organisations with the pedigree of Willmott Dixon.”
