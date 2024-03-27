Hochiki Europe gears up for the Fire Safety Event 2024: Showcasing the latest innovations in life safety

Renowned life safety leader, Hochiki Europe, is gearing up to display its comprehensive fire safety solutions at the Fire Safety Event 2024, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from the 30th April to the 2nd May 2024. The event brings together industry professionals dedicated to raising the bar on fire safety, and visitors to Hall 5, stand E35 will experience firsthand Hochiki Europe’s commitment to innovative technology and unparalleled life safety systems and devices.
“The Fire Safety Event is an invaluable platform for us to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate our unwavering dedication to life safety,” said Nathan Hudson, Sales and Marketing Director, at Hochiki Europe. “We’re thrilled to showcase our most advanced fire safety solutions yet at The Fire Safety Event 2024. These comprehensive offerings will equip businesses and organisations with next-level fire protection.”
Interactive Demonstrations and Expert Guidance:
At the Hochiki Europe stand, attendees can engage with interactive demonstrations showcasing the company’s industry-leading product portfolio. The expert team will be readily available to answer questions and provide in-depth insights regarding:
Latitude Life Safety Platform: Using a modular approach to life safety control and indication equipment, this innovative solution enables complete flexibility when it comes to panel and network capacity and functionality, for enhanced safety management.
Ekho Hybrid Wireless Fire Detection: Witness the future of wireless technology with the Ekho hybrid range. This second-generation system offers superior flexibility, exceptional reliability, and effortless installation, perfect for a wide variety of building types.
FIREscape Nepto: Step into the future of emergency lighting with FIREscape Nepto. This intelligent, self-testing, and self-monitoring system ensures optimal performance and reliability and compliance in critical moments.
ESP Intelligent Range: Explore the established ESP platform, renowned for its reliability and comprehensive fire detection solutions. This versatile system seamlessly integrates with other Hochiki Europe offerings for a unified life safety approach.
CDX Conventional Detection: Discover cost-effective fire protection with the CDX conventional detection range. Ideal for straightforward applications, CDX delivers dependable performance without compromising on safety.
Specialist Detection: Explore Hochiki Europe’s portfolio of specialist detectors, designed to address unique fire hazards in challenging environments. Beyond product demonstrations, Hochiki Europe welcomes visitors to the stand to exchange knowledge and to collaborate on critical themes effecting the fire safety industry. Topics such as the latest fire safety regulations and best practices, how installers can optimise fire safety solutions for different building types and the power of integrated life safety platforms.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals