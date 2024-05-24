Cenergist appointed by Pagabo as part of £1.6bn decarbonisation solutions supplier framework

Energy and water efficiency company Cenergist has been appointed by procurement framework provider Pagabo as a supplier to its £1.6bn Decarbonisation Solutions Framework.

The framework covers a four-year period and supports public sector bodies and local authorities throughout the UK procure suppliers for retrofit decarbonisation works across their building stock.

Hull City Council is serving as the contracting authority for the framework. This also includes a healthcare-specific framework which has Great Ormond Street Hospital as the contracting authority.

Works will include the installation of specialist heating, cooling and ventilation systems and renewable energy sources, fabric upgrades, installation of energy saving lighting, and replacement of inefficient glazing.

Cenergist supports local authorities, social housing providers, commercial clients and water companies to achieve their net zero and decarbonisation goals.

Dan Ludgate, group development director at Cenergist, commented: “The public sector faces a significant challenge to improve the energy performance of its building stock as part of vital decarbonisation and futureproofing strategies.

“Pagabo is renowned for helping organisations access trusted suppliers in this challenging space. To be appointed to the framework is a testament to our continued innovation and track record in delivering projects on time and within budget.

“We look forward to working with the framework’s users to further drive their pursuit of net zero.”

Cenergist was also recently appointed to Fusion21’s £820m Heating, Renewables and Electrical Framework and was placed as a top provider for domestic ground source heat pump installations.

The company is also delivering for Kensington and Chelsea Council the Notting Dale Heat Network which is the council’s flagship zero carbon district heating network benefiting over 750 homes.

As well as the UK, Cenergist also operates in Holland, Spain and India.

