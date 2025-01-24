Plans submitted for the regeneration of Baltic Wharf in Totnes

Plans have been submitted for the regeneration of Baltic Wharf in Totnes. The application for a new vision is to create a bespoke, high quality and sustainable mixed-use development, including improving the existing boatyard facilities, has been submitted by Baltic Wharf Developments Ltd – a joint venture between Acorn Property Group and TQ9 Partnership LLP.

Across a nine-hectare site at the southern end of the town of Totnes, the scheme – coined ‘Riverside at Baltic Wharf’ – will secure the future and ongoing viability of the boatyard, offer the potential for a major employment boost to the town and deliver much needed homes and care home.

The scheme updates an extant planning permission from 2012 and builds on the first phase of development of 95 homes delivered by Bloor Homes in 2013. The updating from the original permission was required to replace the Retirement Village, which has proved impossible to deliver for over ten years, with a Care Home and respond to increased flood risk requirements with a raised walkway through the site.

The delivery of the residential units will help to future-proof the boatyard by funding the new boatyard facilities and marine business space. In addition, Acorn will also provide a 25-year lease for the boatyard to ensure a sustainable and viable long-term future.

The application has potential for significant uplift in employment and economic benefits from the site. It is estimated that the scheme will create around 350 full-time jobs with purpose-built employment areas in the boatyard, the care home, and office and café/restaurant facilities.

In addition to providing 194 new homes, 31 of which are anticipated to be classed as affordable in the first phase, a 55-bed care home is included in the application, in line with the previous consented scheme and allocation. The number of dwellings is similar to the numbers in outline application with residential dwellings replacing the retirement village dwellings. This is in line with the Local Plan which was wholly based on the approved outline scheme.

Sustainability sits at the heart of the application for the redevelopment of this underutilised brownfield site. This is due to the proximity to the town as well as measures including a ‘fabric first’ policy, electricity replacing gas and a transport policy promoting alternative transport measures and limiting the number of cars and also including solar panels and EV charging points.

Ed Lewis, regional director at Acorn Property Group and on behalf of Baltic Wharf Developments Ltd, commented: “Since we began preparing the proposals for this application in 2020, we have undertaken a significant consultation programme with the District and Local Council, other stakeholder organisations and with the public.

“We have listened to the thoughts and views of local people and considered the future needs of the town. As a result, we believe this application sets out a scheme which meets these needs, delivers a viable regeneration project compatible with the Local Plan.

“We believe that this scheme sets out a positive vision for the future, for the local people and local businesses. Crucially, it will help to secure a sustainable future for the boatyard, an important local employment site in need of modernisation and regeneration.”

