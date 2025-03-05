Old Oak Common: The Next Big Development Hub in London

From the 54th floor of Icon Tower at One West Point, west London’s tallest residential building, the potential for transformation around Old Oak Common Station is clear. This area, once dominated by old warehouses, ageing offices, and scattered residential blocks, is now set for a major revival.

Earlier this week, HS2 Ltd, the organisation behind the multi-billion-pound high-speed rail project, released a report on its expected economic impact on west London. Despite delays and cost overruns, the report, titled From Trains to Cranes: HS2 and the West London Development Boom, projects that HS2 will generate £10 billion for the local economy over the next decade. It is expected to create more than 22,000 new homes and nearly 19,000 jobs, with 7.5 million square feet of new commercial space.

Since HS2 received royal assent in 2017, planning applications within 1.5 miles of Old Oak Common have increased by 22%, with a combined value of £3.41 billion—an astonishing 325% rise compared to the previous seven years.

Mark Wild, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, believes the focus on extending HS2 into central London has overshadowed its impact on west London. “At Old Oak Common, we’re building the best-connected new station ever constructed in this country,” he says, describing it as a “superhub” that will provide direct links to over 100 UK destinations.

One company that invested early in the area is City & Docklands, the developer behind One West Point. In 2018, it demolished a former furniture warehouse in North Acton, just a mile from the Old Oak Common site, and began construction the following year. Six years later, the development has delivered 701 apartments across four buildings, with Icon Tower fully let within just three months of opening in 2022.

Gary Sacks, chief executive of City & Docklands, recalls the risks of investing in the area back in 2018 but remains confident in the decision. “We knew the Elizabeth line was coming—it was too far along to be stopped—and HS2 was potentially happening. When we looked at rental yields, it made sense,” he explains.

The section of HS2 between Birmingham and Old Oak Common is scheduled to open between 2029 and 2033, but the timeline for the London Euston extension remains uncertain. A recent report by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee heavily criticised the project’s management and estimated its total cost could approach £80 billion—almost double the government’s 2023 estimate.

Despite ongoing scrutiny and delays, developers remain optimistic about Old Oak Common’s future. Barratt London has acquired a 10-acre site north of One West Point, where it plans to replace an existing Asda with a new store and 1,500 homes. The company hopes to secure planning approval by the end of the year.

Craig Carson, managing director of Barratt West London, sees the area’s potential. “West London is a strong part of the city with great connectivity. This project allows us to unlock underutilised land and bring forward much-needed homes,” he says. Of the planned homes, 35% will be affordable, alongside new green spaces and commercial units.

Imperial College London is also expanding its presence in Old Oak Common. Since 2014, the university has developed student accommodation and residential projects in the area. Now, it is preparing to transform a brownfield site near the station into One Portal Way, a mixed-use development featuring seven buildings, 1,300 homes, and two million square feet of workspace.

Alice Sewell, investment director at Imperial College London, says the site will become part of the university’s West Tech Corridor, designed to support tech and science firms. “We knew the new station was coming, making it a prime investment location. It’s also just two stops from our White City campus,” she explains. With limited space at its existing sites, the university sees Old Oak Common as a natural expansion area for the next 10 to 15 years.

Sewell hopes the area will become an innovation hub, similar to King’s Cross. “We need more homes for our talent if we’re going to grow London’s innovation sector,” she says.

Carson believes major infrastructure projects such as HS2 give developers the confidence to invest in up-and-coming areas. “King’s Cross thrived on the back of infrastructure upgrades. The same happened at Nine Elms with the Northern line extension to Battersea Power Station. Large-scale transport projects create a ripple effect,” he notes.

Sacks remains confident in Old Oak Common’s appeal, regardless of HS2’s final destination. “The area is already well established—HS2 is just the cherry on top. If it terminates here, people will stop. If it goes to Euston, they’ll have a three-minute train ride. It’s a win either way,” he says.

With billions set to be invested and new developments rising across the area, Old Oak Common is on track to become one of London’s most exciting regeneration stories.

Icon Tower: the tallest residential building in west London

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals