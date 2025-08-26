Anytime Fitness marks 100 UK gyms with growth momentum

Anytime Fitness has celebrated the opening of its 100th UK gym, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading 24/7 fitness operators.

The milestone site, located in Guildford, Surrey, adds to the brand’s nationwide portfolio and highlights the resilience of the health and fitness sector despite challenging economic conditions. Since launching its first UK club in 2010, Anytime Fitness has steadily built a strong presence across towns and cities, with expansion driven by both new and existing franchisees.

The company has confirmed plans for a further 15 gyms to open over the next year, with demand from prospective franchise partners at an all-time high. Alongside new openings, investment is also being directed towards refurbishing existing clubs and enhancing member experiences through digital integration and new fitness programmes.

Neil Randall, CEO of Anytime Fitness UK, said: “Reaching 100 gyms is a landmark achievement for us and a clear sign of the strength of the brand and our franchise network. Our success is built on accessibility, community and innovation, and we will continue to build on these foundations as we grow further.”

He added: “We are focused on continually improving the member experience, whether through the latest fitness technology, new training formats, or ensuring our clubs are welcoming and inclusive spaces for all. This momentum gives us a fantastic platform for the future.”

The brand’s ongoing expansion reflects the increasing appetite for flexible, community-based fitness solutions across the UK. With further growth already planned and a pipeline of new franchisees joining, Anytime Fitness is well placed to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

