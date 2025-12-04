ModuleCo Delivers Rapid 56-Bed Ward for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as Part of Major Transformation Programme

ModuleCo has completed the fast-track design and construction of a new 56-bed ward facility at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, delivered as part of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s Our Hospitals Transformative Programme. The multi-million-pound initiative is aimed at strengthening urgent and emergency care, reducing waiting times, and improving facilities amid growing demand on the Trust’s services.

The programme forms a key response to the intense scrutiny the Trust has faced in recent years. Channel 4’s 2024 Undercover A&E Dispatches investigation revealed patients facing waits of up to 46 hours, while the 2022 Ockenden Report highlighted repeated failings within the maternity service. Together, these events underscored the urgency of investing in modern, fit-for-purpose clinical environments that can support safer, more resilient patient care.

As part of this major transformation, ModuleCo was appointed to deliver a multi-storey 56-bed ward, providing vital capacity ahead of the winter period. Thanks to the company’s innovative ‘Factory First’ methodology—where around 90% of the building is completed off-site—the facility was designed, built and installed in a fraction of the time required for traditional construction, significantly reducing disruption to the live hospital site.

The new building provides two fully equipped ward floors, each offering 28 beds in a mix of four-bed bays and single en-suite rooms. It also includes two 33-person bed lifts and stair cores at both ends of the building to support accessibility and safe evacuation. Each floor is complemented by a range of ancillary spaces including staff bases, utility rooms and sanitary facilities, creating a modern, efficient ward environment that supports staff workflow, patient privacy and operational flexibility.

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital project builds on ModuleCo’s long-standing expertise in off-site healthcare delivery. To date, the company has completed more than 300 off-site construction projects, including over 140 operating theatres and 44 hospital wards, for more than 100 NHS Trusts and Health Boards. This experience allows ModuleCo to provide hospitals with rapid solutions without compromising on quality, safety or long-term performance.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility takes place tomorrow and marks a significant milestone in the Trust’s journey to enhance patient care and alleviate pressure across its estate. Once fully equipped and operational, the building will play a crucial role in improving patient flow, increasing bed capacity and supporting staff through the busiest periods of the year.

ModuleCo’s involvement in the project showcases its ability to respond quickly to NHS challenges and deliver state-of-the-art clinical spaces at pace. Further images of the completed ward will be available following the ceremony.

