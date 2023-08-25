East Midlands architecture and design studio grows specialist offering in the Golden Triangle

Nottingham architecture practice, Marchini Curran Associates, is branching out further into the Life Sciences sector with a recent appointment to Abcam.

Building upon over 12 years’ experience working in the Cambridge Technology sector for leading semi-conductor designer, ARM Holdings, Marchini Curran will be assisting Abcam with identifying strategic opportunities to improve its existing laboratory and production facilities at the Biomedical Campus, Cambridge.

This new appointment complements Marchini Curran’s ongoing role as lead architects and designers for Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), working on the regeneration and retro fitting of the former Clarendon shopping centre building into new flexible research and laboratory facilities.

Cambridge Judge Business School Napp Pharmaceuticals Cambridge

The OSE labs in Oxford will provide world-class laboratory and serviced incubator accommodation,

a steppingstone for the burgeoning university spin-out sector. The laboratories are conveniently located for postgraduate researchers, on the doorstep of Oxford’s renowned Universities and Colleges.

Back in Cambridge, Marchini Curran has also provided architecture and interior design services for Napp Pharmaceuticals at the Cambridge Science Park, Qualcomm semi-conductors at the Cambridge Business Park, and The Judge Business School in the heart of Cambridge University.

The Abcam opportunity builds upon Marchini Curran’s previous experience working in the Life Sciences arena where they were lead architects and designers of the Joseph Banks Laboratories for the University of Lincoln, at the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.

With an estimated 1.8 million square foot shortfall of high-specification laboratory space identified within the ‘Golden Triangle’ region of Cambridge, Oxford and London, there is much opportunity on the horizon.

Marchini Curran Associates are excited by the prospect of growth within the Life Sciences sector and hope to expand their profile in the Cambridge, Oxford and London regions and capitalise on their expertise to deliver both new build and retrofit opportunities.

