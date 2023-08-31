Grassroots Glory Beckons For Rugby League Clubs

Grassroots rugby league clubs are being given the chance to win building materials to spruce up their facilities and receive a visit from England stars in a new campaign.

Selco Builders Warehouse, one of the UK’s leading builders merchants, has launched its ‘Growing Grassroots’ campaign in conjunction with the Rugby Football League (RFL), of which it is an official partner.

Any grassroots rugby league club is entitled to enter the competition for the chance to win a top prize of £2,000 worth of building materials, a visit to the club from England players and tickets to one of the national team’s Autumn Series internationals against Tonga.

Clubs must explain in no more than 100 words how the £2,000 donation would benefit them and entries can be made at https://www.selcobw.com/info/growing-grassroots-rugby-league-competition

Carine Jessamine, marketing director of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We have a long and proud record of supporting the sport of rugby league over the last decade.

“We’ve backed a number of different professional clubs, including Salford Red Devils currently, are supporting the national team through the RFL and were an official partner of the Rugby League World Cup last year.

“Throughout our time being involved in rugby league, we have always looked at different ways we can support local clubs because they are the lifeblood of the sport.

“Our Growing Grassroots campaign is designed to help a local rugby league club which does outstanding work in its local community carry out vital work to its playing or training facilities.

“Each of our branches has thousands of products under one roof so, whatever the needs of the club, we will be able to supply the materials to get the job done.

“We know money is tight across all amateur sports so we have no doubt there are many clubs across the country for which this prize would make a huge difference to the way it operates, both now and in the future.”

Bobby Bahadori, head of partnerships for Rugby League Commercial, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for grassroots clubs and typifies Selco’s commitment to supporting rugby league at all levels.

“An injection of £2,000 into a grassroots club will create opportunities for vital work to be done which, without this funding, may otherwise be left to go into a state of disrepair.

“With the England player visit and tickets to one of the big games against Tonga included in the prize, it’s a fantastic all-round package for a grassroots club to win.”

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco’s 75 UK branches are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver and Click & Collect services and a new app – as well as a ‘Dial & Deliver’ telephone service – to make life as convenient as possible for tradespeople.

For more information on Selco visit www.selcobw.com

