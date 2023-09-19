Your CO-OP agrees deal to build a children’s nursery at Graven Hill

Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery and Pre-school, which has more than 45 nurseries and pre-schools in the UK, is set to deliver a new nursery at the popular Graven Hill development.

Your Co-op will manage the construction of the nursery, on a 0.38 acres site close to the new Warriner Academy Trust primary school, with the build set to commence shortly. White Commercial Surveyors advised Graven Hill Village Development Company (GHVDC).

Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer for the Childcare Group at The Midcounties Co-operative said: “We are investing significantly in our Little Pioneers nurseries in the coming years, and our new Bicester site is another step on that journey.

“As part of a co-operative, our focus is always on doing the right thing by our children and our communities, providing a nurturing, safe and rewarding environment in which our children can develop and enjoy themselves, while also helping them to learn about the communities and world they are living in. I can’t wait to see the nursery once it’s complete”

Adrian Unitt, Operations Director at Graven Hill Village Development Company (GHVDC), added: “We are delighted to welcome Little Pioneers to the site. The nursery will be built and run by Your Co-op, which is an ethical member-owned childcare business, with Ofsted reports at its UK-wide nursery sites that are consistently good or outstanding.

“Providing early years and pre-school learning, with healthy meals freshly prepared on site, it will be a fantastic addition to the growing community here at Graven Hill.

“Ultimately we are delivering a well-connected development with a rich character and strong sense of place that has a positive effect on both the direct and wider community. Our contribution to the local and regional economy is growing with every home built and our success story is only part way through its journey.”

This is the latest in a number of community amenities to be announced at the 550-acre development. Market Square Dental recently opened its state-of-the-art five surgery practice and Wine Rack and Wine Valley Cocktail Bar opened on the 19th August.

White Commercial Surveyors is providing commercial property advice on all of the commercial amenities and existing retail units which are currently under offer. There is also a further site available for a pub restaurant at the frontage of the development.

Chris White, MD at White Commercial Surveyors said: “Achieving a critical mass of residents living at the Graven Hill site has been essential in attracting sustainable commercial operators to the site. By delivering custom build and apartments, alongside self-build, there are now almost 500 homes occupied at the site and this footfall has undoubtedly attracted our second operator.

“We are delighted to introduce a new nursery to the site and wish Your Co-op Little Pioneers and Preschool every success as Graven Hill continues to develop. We also continue to seek a pub/restaurant occupier for the prominent frontage site and have other retail units and office space available, for those seeking an attractive location near a railway station, and within easy reach of Bicester, Oxford and London.”

Graven Hill is the UK’s largest self and custom build residential development situated close to the Bicester Village Designer Outlet in Oxfordshire. Significant amenities planned include a sports pavilion, pitches and allotments. A community centre is also set to be delivered by the local council. GHVDC is also seeking local contractors to tender for its next phase of new homes and apartments.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals