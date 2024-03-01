Pexhurst Sponsor the East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity’s Therapy Ponies Programme

For those spending a significant time in hospital, it can often be a challenging and stressful time. With that in mind, improving patient wellbeing is an incredibly important task, one that the East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity takes very seriously. Pexhurst is proud to announce that it has teamed up with four local companies to form the ‘Pony Club’ to sponsor this highly rewarding and uplifting new patient experience programme.

As part of our sponsorship, we help to fund therapy pony visits every three weeks to Lister Hospital in Stevenage throughout 2024. Bringing real joy and putting smiles on the faces of patients and staff alike, the charity’s therapy ponies programme enables patients to receive visits from three adorable therapy ponies, named Charlie, Pickles, and Romeo.

These charity-funded visits have been organised by patient experience project co-ordinator Jane Shaw, who highlighted the uplifting benefits for the patients, staff and visitors. She said: “We have had such an incredible response to having the ponies visit us. The surprise and delight on peoples’ faces is so amazing.

“Visitors also enjoy the visits – for many it is a welcome opportunity to make a positive memory while their loved one is in hospital.”

Stuart Byles, director at Pexhurst commented: “As a business, we are always keen to raise funds for causes which we believe benefit local people in Hertfordshire. After hearing about the wonderful work the charity does and especially the benefits the ponies bring to the patients, we wanted to help in whatever way we could. Such a simple but effective way of brightening up people’s days.”

If you would like to donate to the charity and help fund these thoroughly enjoyable and uplifting therapy pony visits, go to www.enhhcharity.org.uk/ponies

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals