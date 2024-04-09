Construction commences on new homes at Television Centre delivered by Mitsui Fudosan (UK) and Stanhope

Mitsui Fudosan UK and Stanhope, as the development manager, have announced the start of construction on two new residential buildings at Television Centre which forms part of the second phase of the Television Centre masterplan in White City, London. Multiplex has been appointed as the construction manager and completion is scheduled for mid-2027.

The two buildings – the nine-storey ‘Scenery House’ designed by architects dRMM, and the 25-storey ‘The Ariel’ by AHMM – comprise a total of 347 apartments and townhouses.

The accommodation will range from studios to four-bed townhouses with a complementary range of amenities designed by both MSMR and Sella Concepts including residents’ lounges, a screening room, co-working spaces and meeting rooms, as well as a private dining room and roof terrace.

Particular attention has been paid to greening the areas in and around the buildings. Landscape architect, Gillespies, has designed a courtyard garden, rooftop terrace and pocket park between the two built elements of the scheme.

The announcement comes as Macfarlane Place, the first building in this development phase, nears completion. The scheme will provide 142 affordable homes for Peabody across two predominantly brick buildings designed by Maccreanor Lavington. This brings the number of Stirling Prize winning architects working on the iconic development to three (including AHMM and dRMM) – reflecting Mitsui Fudosan’s commitment to the very best in British architectural design.

Tatsu Imamura, Executive Director, Mitsui Fudosan UK said: “We are delighted that construction works for the penultimate residential plots are now underway and we will continue to build upon our

existing work on the Television Centre site, which already includes over half a million square feet of office space and 574 private and affordable homes. We are committed, along with our partners Stanhope, to delivering much-needed high-quality new housing on the site, while continuing to explore wider investment opportunities in London and other parts of the UK.”

David Camp, CEO at Stanhope added: “It’s great to see Multiplex get underway with work on site and continue to develop this phase of the Television Centre masterplan. Our partnership with Mitsui Fudosan has grown from strength to strength over the years and today marks another important milestone for the project.”

Callum Tuckett, MD of Multiplex UK commented: “Commencement of construction on the latest residential blocks at Television Centre signifies a pivotal moment in the project’s progression.

Multiplex is extremely proud to be delivering our second project for Stanhope, and we are honoured to play a central role in delivering this crucial component of Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan’s overarching vision, which will provide 347 new homes on the site.”

The cluster of buildings comprising phase 2 of the Television Centre masterplan, are designed to have a distinctive character of their own, complementing each other as well as those buildings already established across the wider estate. The development of phase 2 will complete the masterplan and further open up the site to local residents by the creation of a second entrance on Wood Lane and a pedestrian connection through to Hammersmith Park via interlinking streets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals