Shaftesbury Capital’s Covent Garden Welcomes UK first for Flagship Restaurant and Boutique Hotel, Ergon House

Shaftesbury Capital has announced that ERGON House, the Greek boutique hotel brand known for their

unique blend of hospitality and exceptional culinary experiences, is set to open in Covent Garden in a

newly refurbished heritage listed building, anchoring King Street next year. This will be the brand’s first

hotel outside of Greece, marking a significant milestone in ERGON’s expansion. It also demonstrates

Covent Garden’s gravitas in attracting groundbreaking and new flagship concepts and high quality

global brands, further cementing its position as a world-class mixed-use destination as Shaftesbury

Capital’s West End portfolio continues to evolve.

The boutique hotel which features artisanal Mediterranean products and cuisine will open a c.20,000sq

ft location at 26 King Street, boasting a unique blend of living, restaurant spaces and culinary

experiences in a Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere. The venue will host over 20 contemporary hotel

rooms, with access to a private gym, with spaces designed by local artists, paying homage to its Greek

roots. It will also boast a 2,220 sq ft rooftop restaurant with an al fresco terrace, which, as one of only a

few in the area, will boast striking views of the London skyline.

With food at the forefront, ERGON House will deliver a multitude of culinary experiences open to the

public, including an Agora marketplace where bakers, butchers, fishmongers, and greengrocers will

bring farm-to-table produce to visitors.

As the only integrated Greek food and hospitality brand in the world with a portfolio of more than 600

unique products, 25 company-owned and franchised Mediterranean delis, restaurants, markets and

hotels in Greece, UK, Cyprus and the Middle East, ERGON will bring an alternative culinary concept to

London. Following a successful opening in Greece, ERGON House is looking to grow its presence within

Europe and has selected Covent Garden to for its London flagship, demonstrating the destination’s

drive to attain impactful and high-quality UK debuts.

Opening next year, it will complement and join a prime roster of brands on King Street such as Creed, Jo

Malone London, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reformation and Petersham Nurseries, along with renowned

restaurant Clos Maggiore and the recent arrival of Arc’teryx’s new flagship store, creating one of

London’s most attractive lifestyle streets.

Michelle McGrath, Executive Director, Shaftesbury Capital, commented: “Making places like Covent

Garden thrive requires the right blend of high quality destination concepts and uses which foster an

environment for trade and consumer experiences to flourish. Covent Garden is now the go-to

destination for British and international brands, culture, entertainment, and art, with the opening of

ERGON House cementing this further.

This unique boutique hotel will enhance the Covent Garden experience, delivering a distinctive blend of

high-end hospitality experience which aligns with our goal to continually evolve and enhance the

neighbourhood. The addition of a new rooftop restaurant and terrace for the district will deliver a rare

and high quality experience for locals and visitors, setting us apart from other destinations.”

Thomas Douzis, Founder & CEO of ERGON, also said: “ERGON House Covent Garden marks a significant

milestone for us. It represents our dedication and commitment to providing a memorable, one-of-a-

kind experience for guests, and marks a new era in our journey. We chose Covent Garden for our first

location in the UK because of its strong reputation in retail and F&B. It offers a unique opportunity for

us with local and international visitors, and the solid cultural foundation it has cultivated. We look

forward to embedding ourselves within the West End.”

The signing of ERGON House follows the recent announcement that global beauty pioneer ELEMIS, is

set to open its first London based standalone store in Covent Garden’s Seven Dials later this year,

joining brands such as Missoma and Odd Muse on Monmouth Street. This also follows the recent

signing of Axel Arigato, which is set to open a new Flagship store on Earlham Street this Summer,

marking the retailer’s second location within the Shaftesbury Capital West End portfolio.

