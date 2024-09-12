Placefirst completes £40m regeneration of Ringo Starr’s Liverpool birthplace, Welsh Streets

Single-family rental developer and operator Placefirst has completed the £42.8m regeneration project of Welsh Streets in Liverpool.

Phases to date have delivered tangible socioeconomic benefits to the wider area, with residents contributing an additional £1.7m annually to the local economy.

The sixth and final phase of the Liverpool project delivers an additional 13 new builds to the Welsh Streets development, taking the number of homes across the neighbourhood to 296.

The now complete scheme delivers professionally managed, newly built and refurbished rental homes.

In close partnership with Liverpool City Council, Placefirst developed a masterplan in 2016 that has delivered a carefully considered neighbourhood, designed to transform the highly deprived area into a vibrant community that meets the local housing needs.

The single-family housing developer’s sixth and final phase offers 13 new builds, consisting of three-bedroom houses, and one to two-bedroom apartments, to mark the completion of Placefirst’s 10-year regeneration programme.

Featuring a community hub, where Placefirst’s dedicated resident services manager will be based, in addition to providing a place for community engagement and building initiatives, the project is one with community needs at its core – from design to operation.

Investing over £40m into the area’s transformation, Placefirst has generated socio-economic benefits that have seen a domino effect of greater investment into the area, including over £1.7m into housing, business property refurbishments and a rise in the number of small businesses[1].

The nine streets that comprise Liverpool’s Welsh Streets – named after the Welsh workers who built and lived in the houses that stood there in the late 19th century – have a celebrated history in the city including being the birthplace of The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, and the site for the BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Marking the completion of Welsh Streets, David Mawson, chief executive of Placefirst, said: “Rooted in the area’s history, the significance of Welsh Streets to the local community and the city of Liverpool cannot be understated.

“Our mission to transform this once-neglected area into a neighbourhood that instils pride and delivers lasting social and economic benefits has driven this ambitious 8-year project. As we prepare to welcome residents to the final phase, Welsh Streets stands as a testament to the importance of community-centred development. Working closely with existing residents, the completed neighbourhood celebrates the area’s history whilst reflecting the ambitions of today’s community, fit to deliver longstanding value for generations to come.

“As our growth continues at pace, Welsh Streets remains a flagship development that has set a standard for what to expect as we look to continue enhancing communities through the growth of our single-family rental portfolio.”

