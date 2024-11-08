Pilbeam expands team to support talent development

Contractor Pilbeam Construction has strengthened its team with three new hires, boosting its ability to deliver high-quality construction projects across Sussex and the South East.

Joining Pilbeam, based in Southwick, West Sussex, are Rob Lyons as assistant quantity surveyor, Benjamin Williams as assistant site manager and Sam Burchett as a carpentry apprentice.

Pilbeam Construction managing director Alan Corbett said: “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to providing opportunities for young people and quality craftsmanship.

“We’re very happy to welcome Rob, Benjamin and Sam to the Pilbeam family. The skills they acquire with us will strengthen our ability to deliver excellent service across major heritage, healthcare and educational projects in the South East.”

Rob Lyons, with a BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying and experience in managing large-scale projects across Dubai and Oman, joins as assistant quantity surveyor. His responsibilities include procurement, contract management and cost control.

Rob said: “It was Pilbeam’s reputation for quality and collaboration that initially attracted me.

“The company is large enough to manage substantial, exciting projects, yet retains a close-knit culture that encourages teamwork.”

Rob’s career began in council housing maintenance, later evolving into international project management – and he’s now eager to bring his expertise to Pilbeam’s diverse portfolio.

Benjamin Williams brings a dynamic approach to site management, with expertise in health and safety, resource organisation and quality-focused project delivery.

With a technology-driven perspective, Benjamin has already contributed to Pilbeam’s notable regional projects, including the restoration of Newhaven Fort.

Currently working towards a Level 6 BSc (Hons) in Construction Management, Benjamin said: “Pilbeam’s values align with my own. It’s a supportive environment where the company really invests in your professional growth. It took me a while to find my place in construction, but I believe I’ve landed on my feet at Pilbeam.”

Sam Burchett, a carpentry and joinery apprentice studying at Brighton Met, has joined Pilbeam after a successful work experience placement.

Previously a warehouse operative, Sam’s transition to carpentry and joinery reflects his dedication to mastering hands-on, creative work in a field he’s passionate about.

Sam said: “From day one, the team has made me feel welcome and I’m learning so much in an environment that truly values its apprentices. I’ve always loved making things, so this role is the perfect fit for me.”

For further information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/

