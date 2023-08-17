Urban Group (York) Ltd secures £15million home improvement contract from City of York Council

Urban Group (York) Ltd has won a £15 million contract from the City of York Council to provide home repair & upgrades, including energy retrofitting improvements, across its social housing portfolio.

Following a competitive tender process, Urban’s Maintenance & Energy team was appointed to cover around 3,500 of the Council’s social housing properties across the city. The five-year contract covers home improvements and repairs, extensive damp works as well as an energy retrofitting programme to make the homes greener and more energy efficient for the residents.

Dunnington-based, Urban Group Commercial Director Andrew Green commented: “We are delighted to be working with City of York Council on this important programme of works that will upgrade thousands of homes, making them warmer and more energy efficient, which is obviously very good news for the tenants.

“We were able to demonstrate a proven track record in the social housing sector across the North and, with our headquarters also based in York, our team has an excellent understanding and knowledge of the city which means we can hit the ground running.”

He added: “We’ll be looking to recruit on the back of this contract win to grow the team, as well as take on some keen apprentices who can learn and progress with Urban over the coming years. This is a great opportunity for anyone who has enthusiasm and wants to learn on the job, whilst gaining industry-recognised qualifications.”

