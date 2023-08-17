Complete Fibre, Orbit Group and Lightning Fibre rollout new ‘plug and play’ full-fibre offer for residents across South East

Full-fibre infrastructure specialist Complete Fibre and leading UK housing group Orbit are collaborating to rollout safe, hyper-reliable, hyper-fast broadband in blocks of flats across the South East.



Complete Fibre will manage access to the buildings as well as installing a single, open-access ‘plug-and-play’ digital infrastructure within Orbit’s blocks of flats (also known as Multi Dwelling Units, or MDUs) which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can connect into, to provide full-fibre to residents.



Lightning Fibre is the first ISP to plug into Complete Fibre’s infrastructure in Orbit buildings to provide residents safe, ultra-fast fibre broadband and boost digital inclusivity in the region. Multiple ISPs can connect into Complete Fibre’s plug-and-play solution, offering Orbit’s residents more choice when selecting full-fibre packages.



Eddie Minshull, CEO of Complete Fibre, explained: “We’re the bridge between landlords and telecommunications providers. By installing one plug-and-play solution, ISPs can deliver their services via existing infrastructure rather than each company needing to install its own network.



“We’re delighted that Lightning Fibre are working with us to offer Full Fibre for residents in the South East. Together, we can meet stringent safety standards, reduce disruption of multiple installations for residents and reduce the carbon footprint for fibre infrastructure builds by up to 75%*.



“Amid a race to lay fibre infrastructure to hit the government’s target of at least 85% gigabit coverage by 2025, this innovative approach, developed with support from Trenches Law, eliminates the need for statutory intervention in the market. It empowers landlords to manage digital connectivity with a strategic and planned approach and meets the needs of residents, developers, and ISPs.



Orbit is one of the largest housing groups in the UK, has a growing portfolio of over 46,500 homes spanning the Midlands, East and South.



Tony Clark, Director of Property Operations at Orbit, said: “In addition to providing quality, safe, and affordable homes, we’re committed to offering wider support to help our customers in their day-to-day lives. Working with Complete Fibre to offer our customers access to reliable, ultra-fast digital connectivity is just one of the ways in which we can help to support them in their work and education, as well as provide them with easier access to community and online services.”



Tim Passingham, Chairman of Lightning Fibre, added: “We’re committed to driving digital inclusion and bringing hyper fast broadband to communities in the South East. Utilising Complete Fibre, we’re able to give Orbit and their residents access to a choice of providers, and for our part, we’ll do so with a fair pricing model and a keen focus on customer care. This way of working also contributes to Lightning’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions – fewer installations mean less material and more efficient energy usage.”

*Compared to four telecoms companies installing fibre infrastructure in one building.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals