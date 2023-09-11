Significant landmark reached in construction of Kingsley’s luxury nursing home in Holt, north Norfolk

An important milestone has been celebrated in the construction of Kingsley Healthcare’s flagship luxury King’s Court Nursing Home in Holt, north Norfolk.

Directors of Kingsley and Norfolk contractor R G Carter were joined by staff from both companies for a traditional topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the roof.

Welcoming everyone to the rooftop of the building, in Hempstead Road, R G Carter Joint Managing Director James Carter said: “The provenance of any building is about the people who designed it and the people who built it and that’s why it’s fitting to get everyone together today to mark the building’s watertightness in a traditional beer pouring ceremony.”

Praising the collaboration with Kingsley’s design team, he said they were now “well along the journey” to completing the project in time for the care home to open in January.

Kingsley’s Chief Investment Officer Muj Malik said: “We are delighted to be working on our first project with R G Carter who bring the same values as a trusted family business in the region. We hope this will be just the beginning of a long and successful relationship with them.”

He said King’s Court was Kingsley’s flagship project, realising their vision of developing truly next-generation care homes.

The home will provide 66 luxury bedrooms, including larger premium rooms, some with terraces or garden access.

Facilities will include a hairdressing and therapy salon, a cinema, a library, a community café and a private dining room.

A top team of interior designers will ensure the décor and furnishings of the home match the quality of the building.

Two acres of landscaped gardens will include a delightful woodland walk with wheelchair access.

As well as providing a much-needed facility for quality nursing, dementia, residential and respite care, King’s Court will also create more than 80 well-paid jobs giving a considerable boost to the local economy.

The care home was designed by Kingsley’s Group Design Director Rob Patkai who said: “We are proud to be delivering our vision of a truly next-generation home, built with resident wellbeing in mind.

“Its convenient location on the edge of town provides easy access to all parts of north Norfolk.”

King’s Court is the 35th care home in the UK opened by Kingsley Healthcare and is one of an exciting pipeline of next generation nursing homes the company is rolling out across the country.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals