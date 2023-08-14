New £21million retirement community completed at St Andrews Park, Uxbridge

Representatives from Anchor and Higgins Partnerships have come together to celebrate the completion of the new retirement community at St Andrews Park on the former RAF Uxbridge site in West London.

The £21 million retirement community features 72 one and two bedroom apartments offering home ownership and independent living with a range of communal facilities including a lounge, bistro, health and wellness suites, guest accommodation and staff rooms. There is also above and below ground car parking.

Jennifer Omosanya Construction Delivery Manager for Anchor and Jason Ludlow, Director of Production Higgins Partnerhips

Jason Ludlow, Director of Production for Higgins Partnerships comments, “Later Living developments are a fundamental part of the housing mix to relieve the pressure on communities as the number of people over the age of 65 in the UK continues to grow. As a Group we have a wealth of experience creating high quality developments in this sector and we are delighted to have worked in partnership with Anchor to deliver St Andrews Park.

“Throughout our time at St Andrews Park we have also worked closely with the local community, providing a range of training and apprenticeship opportunities as well as donating books to St Andrews Primary School through Little Box of Books, which helps improve school literacy and provide books that prioritise diversity and inclusion for children.”

Julia Cracknell Development Delivery Manager at Anchor said: “The completion of Atlas Lodge brings us closer to delivering our target to provide 5,700 new homes in the next 10 years. Our aim is to provide modern homes for older people, where they can access social activities and wellbeing services in beautiful surroundings. We are looking forward to welcoming residents to their new homes where they can love living in later life.”

The apartments at St Andrews Park are surrounded by landscaping, with dense evergreen shrubs planted to filter views of the building along with a residents’ communal garden with seating areas and raised planters. To the south of the development there is also ornamental planting which will provide seasonable interest and enhance the building facades. Every apartment has a large balcony and some also benefit from roof terraces.

The architect for the project is Tooley & Foster Partnership.

For further information about Higgins please visit www.higginspartnerships.co.uk For further information about Anchor please visit https://www.anchor.org.uk/

