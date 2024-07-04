Derwent FM Secures Integrated Facilities Management Deal at RCA

The Royal College of Art (RCA) has awarded Derwent Facilities Management (FM) an integrated facilities management (IFM) contract to manage its estate for the next five years, subject to contract.

The contract encompasses responsibility for all hard and soft services, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, mechanical and electrical maintenance, cleaning, security, pest control, grounds maintenance, transportation, and more. These services will be provided across 12 buildings at RCA’s three campuses in South Kensington, Battersea, and White City.

Founded in 1837, the RCA has been rated the world’s top art and design university for the past ten years by QS World University Rankings. It is the world’s most influential institution for postgraduate art and design studies, with 3,000 students.

Eamonn Tierney, Managing Director at Derwent FM, said: “Derwent FM are hugely proud to have been awarded the contract with The Royal College of Art, an iconic and prestigious educational institution, and look forward to working in partnership to deliver our services to the highest possible standards.

“RCA is world-renowned, and to support that, its facilities must run to the very best standards, and that is what we provide. We’re really looking forward to managing such important buildings and facilities and supporting the continued success of RCA and its students.”

Paul Draper, Director of Estates at RCA, said: “Student experience and customer service are at the heart of everything we do here as the RCA’s Estates team.

“Our estate is not merely a collection of buildings; it is the backbone of our academic pursuits. The goal from the outset was to create a world-class environment for learning, research, and collaboration, ensuring that the Royal College of Art remains at the very forefront of higher education.

“Derwent’s team were very impressive in being able to demonstrate their affinity and knowledge to support that ambition, and their pure enthusiasm to deliver our vision.”

