Senior Level Promotion Enhances Colliers’ Strategic FM Consulting Capability

Colliers EMEA has bolstered its Facilities Management Advisory service to Occupiers by appointing Denise Hoogendoorn as Director of Strategic Consulting.

Denise Hoogendoorn

Hoogendoorn joins the EMEA Enterprise FM Advisory team from her previous role leading Colliers’ Occupier Consultancy Service in the Netherlands. In her new position, she will continue to work with clients across all sectors and global markets, spearheading the strategic development and growth of innovative delivery models that incorporate dynamic FM solutions tailored to occupiers’ varying operating models and occupancy strategies.

Nicholas Marsh, Head of Enterprise Consulting, EMEA Occupier Services, stated: “We’re delighted to have Denise onboard. Over the last 10 years, she has been a driving force behind the development and success of our FM business in the Netherlands. Her unique skills and experience will further strengthen our strategic FM consulting capabilities – both regionally and globally – and extend our support to even more organisations.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals