JELD-WEN supports Golden Thread in data pin doorset launch

One of the UK’s leading doorset manufacturers, JELD-WEN has launched a new data pin solution that will promote greater fire safety compliance among customers.

The new data pin, provided by Door Data Systems, will now be installed across every Certifire doorset by JELD-WEN, allowing for the Golden Thread of information to be implemented at the earliest stage.

Offering an advanced level of digital recording and data collection for fire doorsets in commercial and multi-occupancy buildings, the pins will enhance traceability and enable individuals in positions of responsibility to demonstrate a comprehensive approach to fire door compliance.

Fitted in the hinge side of the door during the manufacturing process, the pin will provide immediate access to its certification, technical documentation, installation guides, warranties and inspection reports. These records are linked to a state-of-the-art system, whereby data is stored and available via a free-to-download app.

To further enhance the user experience, data is presented in a clear and easy-to-read central dashboard, meaning no specialist training is required, while features such as scheduled reminders can support building management in future fire door maintenance.

Glyn Hauser, R&D Senior Group Manager at JELD-WEN comments: “As one of the first manufacturers to introduce this advanced data pin system, we’re advocates for greater transparency throughout the supply chain, which we believe is needed to improve modern fire door practice.

“Compliance is in the DNA of every JELD-WEN product, and launching the data pin is an important step in ensuring the Golden Thread can be implemented at the very first opportunity. We believe this capability will allow for better facility management of a building and, ultimately, a safer environment for the people within it.”

As part of JELD-WEN’s commitment to providing customers with end-to-end support throughout the lifecycle of their doorsets, a number of easy-to-follow videos will ensure best practice is achieved during the installation stage of the Golden Thread process.

For more information on JELD-WEN’s new data pin solution, visit https://www.jeld-wen.co.uk/door-data-pin

