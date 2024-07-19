Reynaers launches DigiTrace ‘passports’ to support golden thread

Reynaers Aluminium has introduced its new DigiTrace digital product passports across all its systems to allow instant access and complete transparency for performance, material and sustainability information.

Supporting the demand for easy access to sustainability data, and the need to demonstrate clear and accessible product information to support the golden thread, the DigiTrace system is instantly accessible via element-specific QR codes.

DigiTrace is the latest online support tool to be unveiled by the aluminium doors, windows and curtain walling specialist, which aims to deliver a seamless software information solution to support its products, and their use, from start to finish.

Through DigiTrace, building owners, architects and contractors can share and access in-depth system, technical and performance data for specific products and elements.

Supporting the entire process from manufacturing through to end use, the specially developed software solution is added to products at the manufacturing stage, usually by fabricators, who can then use DigiTrace to share and access information.

Product details and technical information are exported directly from ReynaPro, the company’s calculation, order and production software, while additional certification, documentation and information, such as Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), maintenance guides, warranties and installation guides can be added by stakeholders throughout the product lifetime. The tool can be used by scanning the QR code to share feedback and to flag up any issues.

Martin Boland, Technical Support Manager at Reynaers Aluminium UK, said: “With the introduction of the golden thread and an increasing commitment to sustainable building design, the need for precise and up-to-date information is growing.

“DigiTrace is an end-to-end product passport system that enables complete transparency from start to finish. Every element is labelled with a unique QR code enabling instant access to online information via a smartphone.

“With the ability to upload images and share information with other stakeholders through the platform, DigiTrace supports communication between sites and offices to discuss any issues, as well as between contractors and fabricators. There is also a feedback feature where building owners can upload pictures to help explain any queries they might have. In addition, the level of detail around the materials used allows for appropriate end of life recycling.

“DigiTrace is a real step forward in promoting product circularity and transparency to support the development of safer, more sustainable buildings.” The introduction of DigiTrace follows the company’s recent launch of the Docu Portal system with Hardware Configurator to make technical guidance easily accessible online.

DigiTrace is accessed via a QR code.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals