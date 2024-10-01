Yotel Announces £17m Belfast Hotel: A Bold Step in European Expansion

Yotel has announced plans to open its first hotel in Belfast as part of its ongoing European expansion strategy. The £17 million investment will see a 165-bedroom hotel developed in the heart of the city, at Shaftesbury Square, with an expected opening date in 2026, pending planning approval and timely construction.

The hotel will feature a variety of amenities, including a food and beverage (F&B) offering, a fitness centre, meeting rooms, and versatile public spaces, aimed at providing a modern and innovative experience for both business and leisure travellers.

Rohan Thakkar, Chief Development Officer at Yotel, expressed excitement about the project:

“We are delighted to bring Yotel to Belfast, a city that shares our unwavering passion for innovation and creativity. Yotel Belfast represents a significant milestone in our global franchise strategy, marking our 35th signed hotel and increasing our total key count to nearly 8,000. We’re thrilled to partner with Andras Hotels, one of the region’s leading operators.”

Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the project’s impact on the local economy:

“We’re excited to bring this development to a landmark site in Belfast. The £17 million investment will offer modern accommodation for global visitors while creating high-quality jobs in the community. This project will not only be a major asset to the city’s growing tourism sector but also contribute to the regeneration of Shaftesbury Square. Our architects have designed a building that is both contemporary and respectful of its local surroundings. We’re now in the planning phase and look forward to consulting with the community ahead of development starting in 2025.”

