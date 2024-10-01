Wimbledon’s £200 Million Expansion Gets the Green Light Despite Local Opposition

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has secured approval for its ambitious £200 million expansion, marking a major development in the history of the Wimbledon Championships. The Greater London Authority (GLA) has given the go-ahead for the project, which will see the construction of 39 new tennis courts and a state-of-the-art 8,000-seat show court on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

The decision, signed off by Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, highlights the project’s potential to enhance local infrastructure and boost the economy. The expansion will nearly triple the size of Wimbledon’s existing grounds, offering much-needed space for the world-famous tournament to grow.

One of the key components of the plan is the addition of a new venue for Wimbledon’s qualifying matches, which are currently held off-site in Roehampton. The new courts will allow up to 10,000 spectators to attend the qualifying rounds, centralising the event and elevating the overall spectator experience.

A standout feature of the development is the creation of a 23-acre public park, designed to echo historical landscape aesthetics. This new green space will be open year-round, except during the Championships, and will include a boardwalk and enhanced waterways, providing the local community with a much-needed recreational area.

However, the expansion has stirred significant controversy. Campaign groups, including Save Wimbledon Park, have raised concerns about the impact on protected land, arguing that the development risks turning the area into a “huge industrial tennis complex”. Local politicians and residents have also voiced opposition, urging the AELTC to explore alternative solutions that preserve more of the open space.

Despite the pushback, the GLA believes the benefits outweigh the concerns, with promises of economic growth, improved facilities, and enhanced public amenities. The AELTC is now moving forward with the next phase of planning and construction, although potential legal challenges from opponents may cause delays.

As construction progresses, the iconic Wimbledon Championships look set to expand, securing its future as a premier global sporting event while also promising new public benefits for the local community.

