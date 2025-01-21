Triple award win for housebuilder’s Bedfordshire developments

Local housebuilder Dandara has received quality excellence from Premier Guarantee for two of its developments in Buckinghamshire, The Muse and The Aces, and its development in Bedfordshire, Saxon Park.

Dandara’s The Muse accept their Premier Guarantee Award

The team at The Acres celebrate their Premier Guarantee Award win

The team at Dandara’s Saxon Park accepting their Premier Guarantee award

All three developments received a ‘Quality Recognition Award’ from the warranty provider after meeting top standards in site management, workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general cooperation.

The Muse is now 80% sold and Saxon Park is 90% sold, whilst prospective buyers can purchase their new home from plan at The Acres.

Gary Williams, Construction Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties comments: “It is fantastic that the teams have been recognised for their hard and consistent work across the site. The fact that three Dandara developments have received Premier Guarantee Awards just shows the high standards that the construction team maintain across all sites, which is reflected through the high-quality homes that are eventually built.”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “It is a great achievement to be awarded for our high standards across not one but three developments in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire! It really does reflect the hard working team that we have building new Dandara homes and their attitude to maintaining excellence on site.”

Currently at The Acres, in Milton Keynes, Dandara is selling a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes from plan, with prices starting from £435,000. At The Muse, in Milton Keynes, there is one final three bedroom home remaining, priced from £378,000. Dandara is also selling a range of three, four and five bedroom homes at its Saxon Park development in Biddenham, with prices starting from £400,000 for a three bedroom home.

At Saxon Park and The Acres, Dandara is currently offering six months free shopping with a £500 Waitrose or John Lewis voucher per month when buyers reserve select homes.

For more information about the homes Dandara Northern Home Counties is currently selling, visit www.dandara.com/new-home-counties.

