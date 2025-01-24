Lifetime award recognises Technical Director’s ‘lasting impact’ on fire protection standards

Technical Director of Promat Nigel Morrey has been recognised with a lifetime award for his commitment to fire safety at the Association for Specialist Fire Protection Awards.

Recognising over three decades of commitment to improving standards in passive fire protection and raising awareness of the importance of this in protecting buildings and the occupants within, the ASFP presented Nigel with the Lifetime Contribution Award at the 2024 awards.

As Technical Director at passive fire protection manufacturer Promat, Nigel has taken a leading role in the development and testing of passive fire protection systems over the past 22 years with Etex, including supporting the drive for improved standards in built-in fire safety.

A passionate advocate for improved fire safety, Nigel has served as both Chair and Vice-Chair of the Association of Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP), as well as being a member of their Council and Strategy Groups. He has also represented the organisation on Expert Panel D, Passive Fire Protection at the Loss Prevention Council Board (LPCB).

Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, he was invited to chair the Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) Fire Safety Group, and was a director of the Finishes and Interiors Sector for a number of crucial years in the industry.

In his role at Promat, Nigel has led a drive to improve and demonstrate competency across all aspects of the company to highlight the importance of knowledge and experience in supporting accurate specification and installation of passive fire protection.

This has included introducing training initiatives for all staff and ensuring all customer facing staff have passed, or are working towards, the IFE Level 3 qualification in passive fire protection.

In presenting Nigel with the Lifetime Contribution Award, the ASFP highlighted his commitment to improving fire protection standards

ASFP managing director Mike Ward said: “Innovation and promoting the highest standards in fire safety are integral to everything the ASFP stands for and Nigel Morrey truly embodies that.

“He has shown commitment to both pushing for higher standards across the fire safety industry as a whole but also to raising awareness of fire safety – and building that into construction and the supply chain. This award is richly deserved for Nigel’s tireless commitment to keeping fire safety at the top of the agenda.”

Nigel said: “Receiving this award is a real privilege in an industry, and an organisation, that works so hard to ensure that fire safety is a priority in all construction.

“The ASFP does a fantastic job of promoting the work of the passive fire protection industry and it has been an honour to be able to work so closely with the organisation over the last two decades.

“Amid great tragedy the industry has recently seen major change and it is vital that we continue to ensure that life-saving fire protection systems are subject to the tightest standards – and that the awareness is there of the need for passive fire protection and the correct specification and installation.”

