Charterpoint submits planning application for local centre and care home in Leicestershire

Developer Charterpoint, in a joint venture with landowner, The Drummond Estate, has applied for planning permission to build a new local centre and a 66-bed care home on land at New Lubbesthorpe, a pioneering new community in Blaby, Leicestershire.

The mixed-use scheme features a two-storey local centre which will house a Sainsbury’s Local store and four additional units for retail, including a café/bistro on the ground floor. The first floor will be occupied by Forest House Medical Centre.

The plans submitted to Blaby District Council include a 66-bed modern care home to be built over two and three storeys, which would be delivered by senior living specialist Charterpoint.

New Lubbesthorpe Local Centre is the first retail scheme for the new community, which will eventually feature more than 4,000 new homes.

The local centre and the care home – designed by Franklin Ellis Architects – have already received outline planning permission and will complete the development of the Tay Road feature square that also includes the successful New Lubbesthorpe Primary School.

Charterpoint Managing Director, Giles Nursey, said: “New Lubbesthorpe is an exciting, vibrant community set in a great countryside location just 20 minutes from Leicester city centre and ten minutes from Fosse Park Retail Centre.

“Charterpoint has carefully developed designs for the first of two local centres planned for the site, plus an adjacent care home, and we are very pleased to have now submitted a reserved matters planning application to Blaby District Council as the next part of the development process.”

Martin Ward, a trustee of the Drummond Estate, said: “Community facilities, such as these, are vital to maintain the fantastic sense of community we have created at New Lubbesthorpe. The new local centre will complement the successful primary school and will be welcomed by those already living here and the new residents moving to site.”

New Lubbesthorpe is a pioneering new community set in 325 acres of new parklands and wetlands, south of Leicester Forest East. Around 780 of the 4,250 homes have so far been built and occupied.

It is expected that work will begin on site for the new local centre and the care home in spring 2023, subject to planning permission.

Charterpoint, which is based at Edwalton near Nottingham, specialises in developing mixed-use and sustainable housing schemes, first-class senior living accommodation, and primary care premises.

