Keepmoat Sponsors Employee at Commonwealth Championships

Homebuilder Keepmoat Homes is supporting its employee Kelly Clark, 57, from Rotherham, who will be representing England in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in New Zealand in November, just eight years after she started powerlifting to improve her arthritis.

Kelly was selected for the British team to compete in the World Powerlifting Championships in 2019, where she came 4th, and earned both bronze and silver medals with Team GB at the World Bench Press Championships in 2021. She has also won the title of British Equipped Bench Press Champion in 2020 and All England Equipped Bench Press Champion in 2022.

These extraordinary qualifications have earned Kelly the chance to represent England in December at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, run by the International Powerlifting Federation in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Lifting weights has done wonders for both my mental and physical health, and what started out as some fun and seeing what I could achieve has enabled me to really believe in myself and be placed amongst some of the best in the country. To now have the same opportunity at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand is amazing. If someone had told me I would be this mobile, let alone competing in international competitions ten years ago I would never have believed them, and meeting and competing with incredible people along the way has been a dream come true,” said Kelly.

Kelly works as People Development and Engagement Manager for Keepmoat in Doncaster, supporting people through leadership and soft skills training. The business will be supporting Kelly with costs such as flights and accommodation, as well as added paid annual leave to enable her to take part in the competition.

“Without the support from Keepmoat I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this dream. The sponsorship in itself is incredible, but the amazing backing from my team and the agile working has allowed me to train for this opportunity. The business is really focused on developing people and communities, with values that align with my own, and this support has proved that,” she added.

Keepmoat is a leading UK home builder that provides high quality, affordable homes across the country, developing areas of brownfield land and regenerating local spaces to build communities and transform lives.

Kelly Clark will be jetting off to New Zealand on the 24th November, to compete on the 29th November.

