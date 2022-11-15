Lovell Homes launches second phase of Lincolnshire development

LEADING housebuilder, Lovell Homes, has launched the second phase of its development in the market town of Louth.

When complete, phase two of Tennyson Fields will offer 141 two-, three- and four-bedroom high-specification homes. Prices for a two-bedroom house start at £188,500 and are suitable for a wide variety of prospective homeowners.

Phase one of Tennyson Fields consisted of 100 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes – all plots are sold and completed since 2021.

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “The first phase of Tennyson Fields proved to be incredibly popular, with houses selling at record speed, which is why we’re delighted be expanding the development. We’re committed to creating exciting new communities as we continue to grow in the region and it’s great to see so many prospective new homeowners coming to look around.”

The show homes for phase two of the development have just officially opened their doors, with tours available.

Alexandrea Brown, sales executive at Lovell, said: “Tennyson Fields is a development that has something for everyone. Situated just a stone’s throw away from the Lincolnshire Wolds, Louth is a market town with a modern outlook that boasts good schools, amenities and is a foodie’s idea of heaven thanks to its weekly markets. It’s a jewel in the county’s crown.

“I worked on the first phase of Tennyson Fields and, when I knew a second phase was coming, I had no hesitation in coming back. There’s something about this area that really gets under your skin, and I can’t wait for our customers to experience that and welcome new potential homeowners onto the development.”

The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday 10am till 5pm, for more information on Tennyson Fields Phase 2, visit: https://www.lovell.co.uk/developments/tennyson-fields-2-louth/ or call 01507 623 541.

