Novus sustains growth with latest decarbonisation wins

Leading property maintenance and decarbonisation specialist Novus Property Solutions is celebrating a series of wins for its dedicated Sustain service, having been named as an approved supplier for several prestigious frameworks and organisations.

Since its launch less than 12 months ago, Sustain has offered Novus’ customers across the housing sector a one-stop-shop for specialist assistance in achieving net zero targets through the contractor’s Centre of Excellence comprising in-house professionals and external partners.

The contractor’s Sustain service has been successfully named in the CHIC North Wales eight-year programme, which will see Novus carrying out optimised retrofit installations across properties in the region. Furthermore, the contractor has also secured a place on the national CHIC Optimised Retrofit Programme for Lot 1 and Lot 5, covering low and zero carbon retrofit solutions.

Procure Plus, a social housing regeneration consortium, has named Novus in its five-year domestic retrofit delivery programme across the North West. Novus has been successful in Lot 2 and Lot 3, which refer to turnkey programme delivery and installation delivery respectively.

The contractor has also been awarded a place on each of the ten lots within the £500 million Prosper Procurement framework. The two-year framework involves a range of decarbonisation retrofit works on domestic and public buildings across all regions of England and Wales.

Commenting on Novus’ recent decarbonisation successes, Matt Hiley, Executive Director at Novus Property Solutions said: “We’re proud to have been named as an approved supplier for several prestigious frameworks in recent months, further establishing Novus’ position as an expert in decarbonisation retrofit services.

“Our dedicated Sustain service is an important element of our ambitious plans for growth, and has already proven its value for our clients across the housing sector. It offers a partnered approach to an end-to-end service, helping local authorities and housing associations not only complete important net zero refurbishments but also secure the funding to do so, and we look forward to continuing to grow this vital service.”

To find out more about the impact Novus’ Sustain service can have on your property portfolio, visit the contractor’s stand at Homes UK exhibition on the 23rd and 24th November in the Unlock Net Zero area.

