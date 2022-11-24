Pagabo hits £5bn social value enabled milestone

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has proudly confirmed that it has surpassed £5 billion enabled in social value procured through its frameworks since the end of 2017.

The achievement is testament to the significance Pagabo places on leaving a positive legacy through all projects procured through its various frameworks, which cover a range of sectors including construction and utilities. While making procurement quicker, simpler, and more effective for both the public and private sectors, tailored social value approaches are encouraged for each project so that social, economic and environmental benefits are all considered based on the needs of communities concerned.

A number of important Pagabo procured projects have recently progressed, which have bolstered the firm’s social value statistics – including St Mark’s School in Southampton, delivered by Morgan Sindall. In total, the £5 billion value includes the creation of more than 5,900 new jobs and the safeguarding of a further 23,700 jobs, as well as 1,900 work placements and more than 1,500 apprentice roles.

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’re very proud to have reached this major social value milestone and to be proving our commitment to encouraging clients and suppliers to put social value at the core of their business cultures and operations too.

“Our impact can be seen across the UK through our full suite of frameworks and will continue to improve lives of those both young and old for years to come. Many areas need local investment in its various forms, which will vary from place to place, meaning the generation of truly impactful, local social value is a true reflection of the amazing work being delivered for public sector clients.”

Pagabo generates its figures using Loop’s social value calculation software, which uses The National Social Value Standard’s social value measurement framework that includes more than 800 metrics – 90% of which are monetised – all aimed at increasing the robustness and accuracy of forecasts and estimates.

Jason continued: “Social value is referenced in the government’s Construction Playbook in relation to benchmarking, clear specifications, award and evaluation, so it’s importance during the entire construction timeline cannot be more clearly stated.”

To help organisations understand, evidence, and measure the social impact of their work, all Pagabo framework users have access to Loop and its social value software developed and updated in line with the latest academic and government thinking.

Gerard Toplass, chief executive at The 55 Group, which includes Pagabo and Loop, said: “At Pagabo we’re eager to pursue innovative ways to increase and improve social value. The 55 Group ties together the knowledge of multiple cross-industry businesses and one way we all benefit is through the exposure of social value that many of our partners and clients know they are generating but find difficult to measure and quantify.

“As an early adopter of social value calculation, we have been able to refine our processes and ensure we maintain our commitment to having social value at the core of all our business operations. Passing the £5 billion mark is fantastic and we’re on a mission to be in a position in which we look back and realise this was only the beginning.”

With Pagabo rolling out its new refit and refurbishment and medium works frameworks in early 2023, the procurement specialist’s social value impact is set to continue rising.

For more information about Pagabo, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/

