Plans announced to showcase the region at MIPIM and UKREiiF in 2023

Following success at both MIPIM and the UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) earlier this year, the private sector joined Invest Newcastle at an event in the city to find out more about opportunities for 2023 and discuss how they can be part of a North East delegation.

The delegations are a collaborative effort to attract crucial investment for the region so that it can continue to build a healthy pipeline and expand on the social and economic ambitions of the wider North East.

Taking place on 14-17 March in Cannes, France, MIPIM brings together key players and influencers from across the global real estate sector with the goal of creating more sustainable, liveable, and prosperous places for all. Newcastle will join other UK cities and regions including Manchester, Liverpool, London, Cardiff, Belfast, West Midlands, West of England, and Central South UK.

Connecting the entire supply chain and offering unrivalled access to worldwide development projects and sources of capital, the North East has the unique opportunity to leverage profile and showcase key investment and development opportunities to a global audience at MIPIM.

Following this year’s inaugural UKREiiF in Leeds, Invest Newcastle is also preparing for an even bigger presence in 2023. UKREiiF is a national platform to accelerate the Levelling Up agenda whilst unlocking inclusive and sustainable investment across all sectors of the real estate industry.

With a pavilion secured, the team will be able to host a programme of thought leadership events on-stand, showcasing the region’s expertise at a national level.

As well as delivering all aspects of the region’s presence at MIPIM and UKREiiF, Invest Newcastle also works closely with partners to help them raise their profile, providing opportunities and support throughout the whole process.

Jennifer Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle, said: “These two conferences are incredibly important for our region. They are an opportunity for us to profile Newcastle and the wider North East and collaborate on a national and global scale. Not only are we able to keep pace with global trends but also showcase the incredibly exciting innovation happening right here on our doorstep, working with our sponsors, thought leaders, other UK cities and government.

“It has never been so important to put the region in front of investors, influencers, and decision makers and secure investment for our region. We really are all stronger together and this is about the whole region and our combined ambition.



“These events wouldn’t be possible without the support of our partners and sponsors who come together to demonstrate how collaborative the region is across public sector, private sector, and academia. I look forward to welcoming more organisations to our delegation in the coming months who will support us to promote our city to the world.”

If you are interested in finding out more information on joining the delegation and sponsorship opportunities email invest@ngi.org.uk.

