Plans to redevelop the northeast part of the Grahame Park Estate in Colindale and deliver 505 new homes passed at a Housing and Growth committee meeting in Hendon Town Hall last night 16 November.

Barnet Homes will work as the agent for the council and will be replacing the existing 157 homes in this part of the estate and, by bringing this work forward, could save up to £650k in maintenance.

Using a £22.4m Greater London Authority grant, the scheme will deliver 50:50 affordable housing including social rent, London living rent which will work towards the 1,000 homes manifesto pledge, shared ownership, build to rent plus two new commercial spaces.

Cllr Ross Houston, Barnet Council’s Housing and Growth committee chair, said: “The residents of Grahame Park have been asking for this development to be done for a long time and so we’re very pleased to be able to bring this forward.

“Not only are we maintaining our pledge to work towards well-built affordable rental housing, but this work will also lead to a cost saving of over six hundred thousand pounds.

“We care about our people in Barnet. We care how they live and how their homes are built so we can also make great spaces while ensuring money saved goes back to residents and not to developers.”

The grant for £22.4m comes from the Greater London Authority’s Affordable Housing Programme 2021-26 and has been formally approved.

Community engagement has started, with an early focus on the most affected residents, and feedback has been incorporated into the design. The future engagement strategy for the next stage of work includes opportunities for designing together with residents where possible.

