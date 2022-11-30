The City of Liverpool College partners with Worcester Bosch to train engineers of the future

The City of Liverpool College (COLC) has renewed its alliance with long-term partner and Heating and Hot Water Products Manufacturer, Worcester Bosch, as part of its commitment to providing first class training for the next generation of engineers.

Recognising a need for more collaboration between industry and training providers, Worcester launched its College Links Learning Scheme in 2007 and has since worked closely with leading colleges across the country, including The City of Liverpool College, to increase skills, expertise and value in the market.

The COLC prides itself on being a leader in training in the energy sector, green technologies and supporting the drive towards Liverpool City Region’s green agenda. This new partnership will see the COLC working collaboratively with Worcester to develop a bespoke training area with industry leading equipment, including emerging green technologies, for current and future engineers to train on.

Last year, the UK committed to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 – a target which will require new technology and industry changes across a number of sectors, including heating and hot water. Worcester has led the way in the creation of green technologies – such as the nation’s first fully functional boiler system that runs on 100% pure hydrogen gas – making the partnership a natural progression for both organisations.

The focus of the partnership is to train students and apprentices in current and future technologies, while also supporting those in industry to reskill and upskill, using high-class equipment.

James McCawley, Deputy Head of Apprenticeships at The City of Liverpool College, said:

“We’re delighted to be renewing our long-standing partnership with Worcester Bosch. Over the lasttwoyears, we have worked closely with the company to train and upskill the industry’s current and future talent and we look forward to developing our training offering together as the country moves towards greener technologies.

“The partnership will ensure the very highest of standards in training for the region’s future engineers, while also providing Worcester Bosch engineers with access to the facilities and enable them to learn about new and existing products.”

Worcester has donated equipment to the College’s training area, including new boilers, air source heat pumps, indoor immersion unit and an unvented cylinder for the use of its apprentices and engineers.

College students and Worcester staff will have access to the state-of-the-art equipment to stay up to date with the latest technology, legislation, industry developments, fault finding and best practice. The COLC students will also benefit from learning opportunities with Worcester staff through guest speaker sessions and industry insights throughout their course duration.

Ewan Sutherland, National Training Manager at Worcester Bosch, said:

“I am delighted with the progress made at The City of Liverpool College to date.

“The College is reputationally strong in green technologies and the energy sector, with a clear vision and ambition of adapting to green technologies. Its responsive nature to industry needs makes it the ideal partner for Worcester to collaborate with as we work towards a greener future and continue to create a highly skilled workforce.

“The training facility at the College is a fantastic space for apprentices, engineers, and employers in which they will be able to keep right up to date with all the latest industry developments.”

For more information on opportunities at The City of Liverpool College, visit: https://www.liv-coll.ac.uk/

