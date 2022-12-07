Camberwell Lodge Care & Nursing Home awarded excellent BREEAM rating

Camberwell Lodge Care & Nursing Home in Southwark has been awarded a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ with an overall score of 73%. The rating is an internationally recognised measure of a building’s sustainability and reflects the performance achieved by a project and its stakeholders, as measured against the BREEAM standard. The rating enables comparability between projects and provides assurance in ten areas, including management, health and wellbeing, energy, transport, water, materials, waste, land use and ecology, pollution and innovation.

Camberwell Lodge Care and Nursing Home in the heart of the London Borough of Southwark offers a mix of residential, nursing and dementia care. The 98-bed new build care and nursing home opened in May 2022 on the site of Burgess Park Care Home. The innovative project was developed in partnership with WGP Architects and Horizon Building Contractors. It features a bold contemporary design and focuses on creating a sense of community for residents.

“We are delighted to receive an Excellent BREEAM rating for Camberwell Lodge Care & Nursing Home,” said David Hicks, Estates Director at Country Court. “The rating is in line with Southwark council’s requirements for the development of the care home, and means it is considered as the best in practice for sustainable building design”.

Green measures are central to the building’s design. Its energy strategy will help lower water and energy use, cut carbon emissions which contribute to the greenhouse effect and keep running costs down compared to a standard design. Where energy and heat are needed, the building uses low-carbon technologies like solar panels, a combined heat and power boiler, and an air source heat pump. These will keep residents warm and safe, while also saving carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere and reducing reliance on gas.

Key environmental considerations at Camberwell Lodge include biodiverse rooves to provide the maximum possible provision towards the creation of habitats and valuation areas for biodiversity (in accordance with local and city-wide policies). Good cyclist facilities are provided to encourage sustainable transport methods for staff and visitors. Limited car parking is available on site to discourage transport by car, the site itself is served by excellent public transport links.

For more information about Camberwell Lodge Care & Nursing Home or to make an appointment to view the home please contact, Nina Rogers, Senior Customer Relations Manager on 07549 035 654 or email nina.rogers@countrycourtcare.com

