Duo of new recruits for electrical engineering firm

Yorkshire-based high voltage electrical engineering and contracting firm Smith Brothers has expanded its workforce with the appointment of two key hires and a pair of promotions. The onboarding coincides with promotions for existing colleagues too, as the business focuses on continuing to build its industry-leading engineering capabilities and innovative sustainable energy solutions for public and private sector customers.

Joining as SHEQ manager, Mark Bush will oversee health and safety within the organisation, to ensure the welfare of colleagues on-site and in the offices – protecting both mental and physical health. An experienced Safety Health Environment and Quality specialist, Mark has a wealth of experience in the electrical transmission sector – notably with Morrison Energy Services, Babcock International Group, and Siemens Wind Power.

Elsewhere, Jerry Connolly has been appointed as a quantity surveyor, to manage the commercial elements of projects. Most recently having worked on the delivery team for Morrison Delivery Services, Jerry brings 41 years of experience on a wealth of builds, such as the Qatar airport extension, Mersey Gateway Bridge, and Eagles Meadow, Wrexham.

Meanwhile, Liam Smith has moved into the position of operations manager – having first joined the company as an apprentice in 2006. In his new role, Liam will support on the delivery of all design projects, services, and infrastructure – orchestrating the day-to-day running of all the site staff.

And finally, Alex Dixon has been promoted to tendering manager, and will oversee all incoming and outgoing project bids – with the aim of filling Smith Brothers’ order book for 2023 and beyond.

Speaking about the organisation’s growing workforce, Dave Ogden, Smith Brothers commercial director, said: “At a time when sustainable power generation is a topic at the forefront of many minds, we are incredibly proud of the business we have – and central to that is our people and our culture.

“Our new colleagues will prove critical to building our reputation in the high voltage power electrical engineering sector, and build on already impressive customer retention levels. In terms of the promotions within the team, they are thoroughly deserved and, from our point of view, it is important we recognise our colleagues and consistently provide an environment where they can continue to develop.”

Established in 1999, Smith Brothers has bases in Elland and Sheffield and has worked with a vast range of organisations ranging from major nationwide utilities providers and blue chip brands, to local SMEs and construction partners.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals