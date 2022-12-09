Euroform introduces a new render base board Versarend®

Construction materials supplier Euroform has introduced a new direct render base board called Versarend®. An A1 non-combustible exterior grade board, Versarend® is cement based yet light weight with ‘score and snap’ workability, so is quick to install.

Already tested with a range of polymeric renders, Versarend® has been tested by a number of leading render system suppliers.

Versarend® has achieved A1 Euroclass reaction to fire classification, making it suitable for a direct render carrier board where a non-combustible façade is required, providing all other components are non-combustible, says Euroform. It is UKCA marked according to BS EN 12467:2012+A2:2018 ‘fibre cement flat sheets’

“Versarend® is particularly innovative, because it can easily be cut with a utility knife and snapped to size without the requirement for power tools as is usually the case with traditional render base boards, thereby minimising dust and noise, and greatly increasing speed of installation,” said Roland Culverhouse, technical product manager at Euroform.

Versarend® is manufactured via a unique process combining Ordinary Portland Cement and a reinforcing matrix that enhances the workability and handling properties over traditional fibre cement boards.

It is a 12mm board in sheet size of 2400 x 1200 that is compatible with standard stud spacings/layout.

Versarend® is highly moisture tolerant and will not rot or degrade.

For technical data visit https://www.euroform.co.uk/

Euroform has been developing, fabricating and supplying materials for the construction industry since 1995. Euroform specialises in ensuring fire and thermal compliance across its product range. Each product is supported by an experienced and knowledgeable technical team to provide advice and guidance. Based at Warrington, Euroform is part of Performance Technology Group an SIG Trading Ltd group of companies specialising in supporting the construction industry to meet acoustic, fire, thermal and vibration challenges.

