Excello advises Caldeira on acquisition of new HQ

Peter McHugh, a Liverpool-based real estate partner at national firm Excello Law, has advised Caldeira, the UK’s leading cushion company, on the acquisition of a new headquarters on the Knowsley Industrial Park in Merseyside in a £3 million investment project.

“Caldeira’s acquisition and redevelopment of their new HQ will bring additional investment and job opportunities into Knowsley. It’s also testament to a strong partnership and funding approach across the City which ensures successful local companies are able to grow their businesses in the heart of Merseyside,” said Peter.

The 85,000 sq. ft. factory on a three-acre site, at 29 Lees Road, will contain manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, office and showroom facilities. The surplus space at the site, not yet required by Caldeira, is being developed and will be rented to other companies.

“We’ve been working with Peter over the last year on our property needs and we find in him, and Excello Law, a very knowledgeable and responsive real estate team. Peter’s advice was key to ensuring a property that meets all our needs for future expansion of the business,” added Tony Caldeira, Founder and Managing Director of Caldeira,

The significant renovation of the site has involved a full refurbishment of the property. In addition, there have been adaptations to the factory, warehouse, offices and showroom space to enable the company to increase production to over a million cushions per year. As part of the project, the company is investing in solar energy making Caldeira carbon negative in 2023.

Caldeira’s purchase of the building has been supported by HSBC Bank in Liverpool, while the building renovation has been assisted by the Liverpool City Region Flexible Growth Fund via MSIF, and the Liverpool City Region Capital Grant Fund, which is delivered by St.Helens Chamber of Commerce.

