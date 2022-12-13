UK’s first zero carbon mixed use scheme banks on FHP’s building services expertise

National building services and engineering consultants FHP has been appointed to support the £2.5bn design and construction of the UK’s first zero carbon mixed use development.

The move has seen FHP provide a package of RIBA Stage 5 electrical, mechanical, public health and design verification services for the Bankside Yards West project on the south bank of the River Thames. There, nine buildings that will provide housing for 650 homes along with 350,000 sq. ft. of office and commercial, cultural and retail space and leisure amenities, are under development as part of an ambitious regeneration project set to transform the local riverside area.

A key feature of the plans is sustainability, with the main Arbor office complex built to deliver a carbon neutral operation and achieve BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ status. Through careful planning and design, 45% less carbon dioxide will be created during the building’s operation while a 30% reduction in energy consumption will also be achieved when compared to standard buildings.

FHP was appointed to by MEP Sub-Contractor TClarke to provide MEP design expertise and technical services around the development of three new high-rise properties at the Western Yards site off Blackfriars Road.

The work included responsibility for RIBA Stage 4 design and involved verifying critical elements to facilitate a fully coordinated BIM model to LOD 400, which enabled drawings covering the fabrication, assembly, and installation of components to be finalised. Revit and fabrication elements were also utilised as part of the MEP design completion process.

The Bankside Yards West development is the latest project success for FHP, which continues to see growth and expansion on the back of a pipeline of forward orders and investment in additional staff across its London and Leeds offices.

Tony Hewitt, managing director, said: “This is a high-profile project for us, reflecting our ability to maintain a strategic view of major development projects, while completing design verification work and coordinating MEP services to produce a successful, cost effective and ultimately sustainable solution for clients.

“We are continuing to develop our commercial offer and this latest success with Bankside Yards West comes at a time when we expect to see continued growth and investment over the next 18 months as we look to develop and secure further new work and expand our national operations.”

Developers claim the 1.4 million sq. ft. Bankside Yards site will be the UK’s first major mixed-use regeneration scheme with net zero ‘concept’ offices at the heart of a new generation of modern, green and healthy work and living space in the heart of London.

Robin Aves, divisional director at TClarke, said: “What a pleasure it was to work with FHP again on Bankside Yards following on from our previous successful projects. The relationship between us goes from strength to strength as the understanding of their designers of our requirements for an installation approach.

“FHP carried out the full coordination of the mechanical, electrical and ELVS packages on Bankside Yards and we look forward to working with the in the future on a number of varied projects within our business.”

