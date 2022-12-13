Hanson UK acquires leading recycling company

Hanson UK will acquire the Mick George Group, a market-leading construction and demolition waste (CDW) recycler in East Anglia and East Midlands, subject to relevant competition authority approval.

The Mick George Group, which has an annual revenue of around £220 million, specialises in bulk excavation and earthmoving services, demolition, environmentally sensitive waste removal and waste management services, as well as aggregates and concrete supply. The company operates four recycling facilities, eight waste transfer stations, 11 aggregates quarries and 10 ready-mixed concrete plants.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Hanson’s circular materials offering while complementing its existing aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses. It adds a considerable recycling platform to Hanson’s portfolio, supporting the development of innovative technologies for processing waste and upgrading it for use in the construction cycle as a valuable material.

Hanson UK CEO Simon Willis said: “The acquisition of the Mick George Group is a strong fit for us and another significant step towards our target to offer circular alternatives for half of our concrete products by 2030.

“Promoting circularity and consequently recycling, reusing, and thereby reducing the use of primary raw materials, is crucial to achieving net zero.

“I warmly welcome the 1,000 Mick George employees to Hanson and look forward to further developing the business together.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

