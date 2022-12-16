Historic Warrington post office transformed to £3.2 million aparthotel

Priestley construction completes transformation of Warrington Post Office

Refurbished into a new aparthotel

21 high-specification apartments

The transformation of a former post office in Warrington town centre into a luxury aparthotel has been completed with an investment of approximately £2.5million.

The contracting arm of Leeds-based Priestley Group, Priestley Construction, has delivered the project on Palmyra Square through its North West Office for clients Deuce Hotels.

Beginning in June 2021, the upper floors of the Grade II listed building have been transformed into 21 high-specification apartments for short-term rent. The new development has a luxury finish inside, including installation of high-tech entry systems which will enable hotel guests to enter the aparthotel using their smartphones.

Whilst being modernised, the Warrington aparthotel has still retained many original features. The existing flooring has been built up to ensure acoustic separation.

Like any project, there were issues to overcome. Bob Priestley, Head of Construction, explained “The after effects of the pandemic presented inevitable material delays that many have faced. Our delivery had to consider two existing tenants on the ground floor which were a bar and a restaurant. The team worked efficiently to overcome these hurdles and managed to complete the works in November.

Providing a new hotel facility, this project will help encourage tourism in Warrington town centre by creating attractive places for people to stay. This will also bring more life to the town centre and therefore, a better environment for the community in Warrington.

The Old Post Office Aparthotel is a seven-minute walk away from Warrington Bank Quay train station and is located within Palmyra Square where it benefits from the restaurants, venues and bars on offer, making it an ideal location to stay when visiting the town.

