Jones & Chapman appointed to sell modular homes

Estate agent Jones & Chapman, has been appointed by Peel L&P to market and sell the highly sustainable two, three and four-bedroom, modular homes now complete at Redbridge Quay, Wirral Waters.

Arthur and Doreen, from Liverpool, have become the very first residents to move into the new development, which includes a mix of the award winning ‘Town House’ and ‘Row House’ modular homes, designed by Liverpool architects Shedkm.

The couple initially left Liverpool and moved to Lancaster but were drawn back to the city region because of its history and connectivity. They really enjoy being by the water, so when they found Redbridge Quay, they sold up and moved straight back.

Jones & Chapman has offices based in Prenton (349 Woodchurch Road) and Wallasey (108 Wallasey Road) and is part of the award-winning national estate agency network, Sequence (UK). The estate agent will market over 350 homes which will make up this development, with the first phase of 30 homes now complete.

Each individual home at Redbridge Quay is being precision engineered using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and will exceed all carbon reduction targets. Town House alone is over 50% more energy efficient than the average new build home.

Located in the emerging Northbank neighbourhood at Wirral Waters, the waterside development is surrounded by beautiful Grade II listed grain warehouses, a new pocket park, green landscaping and new public realm, including dockside walkways.

The development, previously known as East Float, has now officially been named as Redbridge Quay due to its proximity to the famous red bridge in the northeast corner of Wirral docks. It follows Peel L&P taking over the whole development from Urban Splash earlier in the year.

“We are delighted to welcome Arthur and Doreen to Redbridge Quay and hope they will enjoy everything that Wirral Waters, and the Wirral, has to offer. We are also pleased to appoint Jones & Chapman as the agent for Redbridge Quay and look forward to welcoming them to the Wirral Waters family,” commented Richard Mawdsley, Peel L&P’s director of development for Wirral Waters.

“This is a very exciting residential development for the Wirral as it will bring the very latest in sustainable housing design and innovation to the area which will be a huge appeal for so many families looking for a sustainable, energy efficient home,” he added.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals