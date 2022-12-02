McLaren awarded £200m ExCeL London Expansion Project

ExCeL London has appointed McLaren Construction to deliver the build phase of its major expansion project, enhancing the venue’s world-class conference, event and exhibition facilities.

McLaren Construction will complete the expansion of the venue’s multi-functional exhibition and conference facilities. The programme will extend the existing facilities by up to 25,000m2, on a development site of 2 hectares, providing a 25% increase to the venues existing 100,000m2 events campus.

McLaren will work alongside key project partners who have already delivered the design and enabling works phase of the project, including Gardner & Theobald, Grimshaw Architects, Hoare Lea and Campbell Reith.

The works will provide seamless connectivity with the existing venue, creating state-of-the art convention facilities, exhibition halls and conference rooms and improved catering amenities. The expansion works also include stunning outdoor spaces with external terraces, along with an enhanced public realm, creating an attractive dock edge with leisure facilities and landscaping.

The scheme will be a Net Zero carbon ready building, utilising 50% recycled steel, targeting BREEAM excellence, with sustainability solutions including PV panels, air source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, and hybrid ventilation, embedding key principles of Climate Change Adaption into the design.

The major expansion will further enhance ExCeL London’s position as a global leader in the exhibition and convention centre market, creating a new landmark building at the eastern gateway of the campus, ensuring the venue continues to attract global events and audiences to London and the London Borough of Newham, contributing to the local and capital’s economy.

Kevin Taylor – Chairman Being awarded this project is a real privilege, and a testament to the skills and expertise of our teams, placing McLaren firmly in the high value projects market, we look forward to working with ExCel London over the coming months to deliver this outstanding project.

Jeremy Rees – CEO, ExCeL London Having completed the first phase of our expansion project on time, the appointment of McLaren Construction is a great addition to the project delivery team. The wealth of expertise and sector knowledge that the team at McLaren will bring to the main construction phase will ensure that we meet the needs of our customers by providing world class venue spaces and guest experience, on time and on budget, as well as ensuring we deliver our commitments to the local community.

