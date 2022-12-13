Opulent Pavilion inspires design style from Joseph Giles

Styled after the sumptuous interior of the Brighton Pavilion and named after the one true love of King George IV, the Fitzherbert Collection is a stylish suite of door knobs from master ironmongers Joseph Giles.

The gloriously eclectic style of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, built at the end of the 18th century for the Prince of Wales (afterwards Prince Regent and eventually King) was a design collaboration between the architect John Nash and interior design firm Crace. Considerable input came from the Prince himself, who wished the Pavilion to be the ultimate pleasure palace with every latest modern convenience for stylish and comfortable living. The palace’s chinoiserie interiors and flamboyant architecture make it a “a stylistic phantasmagoria” of a property once bequeathed to Maria Fitzherbert, the Prince’s companion of many years who married him in secret in 1785.

Design details at the Pavilion, such as the imposing perimeter octagonal columns, elaborate minarets, grand domes, decorative cornices and detailed marquetry all play their part in inspiring the motif of the Fitzherbert range by the Joseph Giles design team. Intricate inlays and octagonal bodies to the knobs are redolent of an interior design style that is the epitome of opulence and extravagance.

Crafted from the finest grade solid brass, the Fitzherbert knob functions just as beautifully as it looks thanks to Joseph Giles’ unique sprung bearing grip tight inner rose system. Available in a combination of two standard finishes, the decorative insert panel at the centre can be selected to contrast with or match the main finish. All door knobs come with a 10-year mechanical guarantee.

Joseph Giles is an innovative ironmongery company providing a carefully curated range of products with unrivalled customer service. Their hardware not only looks beautiful but also offers flawless functionality to add value and style to properties. Taking inspiration from icons of design and forming collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned architects and interior designers, Joseph Giles puts design, practicality and ingenuity front and centre of everything it does.

