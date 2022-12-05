Property maintenance company has ISO certification reaffirmed

A property maintenance company has had an ISO certificate reconfirmed after a recent audit.

Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group – has passed an external audit for ISO 45001 by Direct Assessment Services – or DAS – a UKAS accredited certification body for international ISO standards.

The company was originally awarded the certification in November 2019; this latest review means the certificate is now valid for the next three years.

The audit – which took place between 23 and 26 September this year – covered a vast geographical area in Lincolnshire, from Grimsby to Skegness and beyond.

ISO 45001 is the world’s international standard for occupational health and safety, issued to protect employees and visitors from work related accidents and diseases.

Mark Lane, QESH Manager at Platform Property Care said : “It’s a true measure of a great team effort to achieve recertification of this internationally recognised standard; it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to all stakeholders and external regulators in relation to health and safety. For our many customers, it also gives reassurance that all our work will be undertaken safely with attention to detail. It places the customer at the very heart of what we do. We are justifiably proud to have been awarded this certification again.”

The audit – which took place over a six day period – involved interviews with senior managers, lead engineers, service managers and trades people with 19 key people involved; nine workplace site inspections to observe safety working practices also took place.

Preparation for the audit began in May 2022 and involved compiling appropriate policies, procedures and systems; the process looked at how Platform Property Care demonstrates compliance with the clauses of the ISO45001 standard and related evidence.

Mark concluded : “This standards give assurance to the Board and the wider Platform Housing Group business, that Property Platform Care is a sector leading organisation. External audits give a completely impartial measure of a business and we are proud of our achievements. Our thanks and congratulations go to all those involved.”

For further information please contact Mark Lane, QESH Manager at Platform Property Care on 01684 579398 or email him at mark.lane@platformhg.com.

