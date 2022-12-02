Sika celebrates INCA award for excellence

Sika, a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of building products, has been awarded the EWI Excellence Award at the INCA Awards (The Insulated Render and Cladding Association). Held at the Queens Hotel in Leeds, the INCA Awards were hosted by comedian and broadcaster Paul Sinha and recognised outstanding workmanship and innovation shown by its members in external wall insulation.

Sika stood out against a wide range of exceptional projects for its work with Swansea Borough Council in upgrading the energy efficiency of its housing stock. The win in this category comes at a time when so many households are facing fuel poverty due to rising energy costs. The improvements to council houses across Swansea, has seen Swansea Council work with Sika in improving the external fabric and increasing insulation as part of efforts to reduce residents’ energy bills.

“This was a fantastic night for Sika and Swansea Council. We were delighted to have won this award, which is testament to all the hard work of our team and the high standards we deliver across the external wall insulation industry,” said Darren Bunting, UK Distribution, Business Unit Manager at Sika.

Winning this prestigious award has further enhanced Sika’s reputation for manufacture and supply of market leading external wall insulation systems that set the highest standards.

“We are delighted with the accolade which is a credit to our hard work across this project. It also recognises the unique relationship between Swansea Council and Sika in creating jobs, reducing emissions, reducing fuel poverty and creating more comfortable homes,” added Matt Allen, Head of Sales for Building Finishing at Sika.

Sika Limited and Sika Ireland Limited are part of the global Sika Group, specialising in the manufacture and supply of chemical based products. Sika has a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and the motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. With more than 25,000 employees Sika generates annual sales of CHF 7.9 billion (£6.14 bn).

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals