Taylor Wimpey launches Coronation Square show apartment inspired by Leyton

Taylor Wimpey London will open the doors to a brand new show apartment at its Coronation Square development in Leyton this month.



Coronation Square is a modern development of 750 new homes in the heart of Leyton, with a range of apartments and houses surrounding a vibrant market square that will become the heart of the new community.



A new show apartment opened its doors on 12th of November giving buyers the chance to see themselves living at Coronation Square. Clayton & Company, the design team behind the show apartment, carried out extensive research on the local area and the house layouts.



They wanted to reflect the aspirations of local buyers in the apartment and have ensured that the space is calming, inviting and fitting to the local area, creating a stunning design to show off the homes to their full potential.



Sarah Coward, Interior designer at Clayton & Company, said: “This is a modern home so we took an artistic direction to create a stylish, fun-loving balanced family environment.



“Using a soft muted colour palette with an introduction of cool blue tones throughout evokes feelings of tranquillity and relaxation. We’ve incorporated sustainable and eco-friendly materials using wooden panelling and natural finishes, which not only adds texture throughout the apartment but also ensures that the space feels warm and inviting. This was further enhanced with earthy notes of burnt orange in the soft furnishings.”

Sarah wanted the bedrooms to exude luxury, so she added stand-out features to give them a sense of depth with a modern twist.



She said: “For the bedrooms you would want to come home and sink into them. We picked a tall velvet headboard with statement surround in the main bedroom, which introduces gorgeous fabrics and allows the buyer to create their very own boutique hotel interior at home.



“The main feature of the second bedroom is the geometric wall panelling for a striking depth feature. We also took inspiration from potential buyers in the area and the need for a working from home environment, whilst ensuring the natural tones used throughout the home were still evident.”



One of the benefits of buying a new build property is the blank canvas that it provides, allowing buyers to immediately put their own stamp on their home.



Sarah said: “All the looks we have created throughout the apartment can easily be replicated by any new buyer moving in for the first time.



“In the main living room, we chose to use paint to design the room as opposed to wallpaper, which only requires a roll of masking tape and the decision over what colour to make a statement with.



“You can also shop for affordable lighting, window treatments and bespoke furniture from high street stores such as John Lewis, and one of the easiest styles to create in any room is the use of plants which give the instant natural and cosy feeling.”



Sarah and her team also designed a creative work space and marketing suite for the Coronation Square sales team. They focused on breaking the large space down into more intimate areas, continuing the same eco-friendly design of the show apartment.



Sarah said: “Our aim was to design a space that allowed the Taylor Wimpey team to carry out their day-to-day work whilst being as welcoming as possible to any prospective buyers, without being too imposing. “We added wall panelling and finishing touches with lots of planting to create a real sense of bringing the outside influences of the local area inside.



“The most striking feature in the suite is the wooden ‘gazebo’ surrounding the soft seating. Whilst emphasising the tall ceilings of the room, it also leans to the thriving, creative surroundings of the Coronation Square area, with its leafy gardens, relaxed cafés and modern living.”



A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom duplexes are currently available at Coronation Square, with prices ranging from £400,000 to £675,000. The development will be much more than just housing, designed around a market square that will become a focal point for the lives of those who live there.



New shops, sports facilities, cafes and workspaces will give new and existing residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy their lifestyle and make new connections. Seamless links to the wider area will enable people to make the most of Leyton’s character and community.



Alex Greaves, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We wanted our show apartment and marketing suite to reflect everything that people love about Leyton, and we’re so proud of the work that Sarah and the team have put into the project.



“They have created a home that is truly inspiring and we’re really excited to welcome customers for the first time this month. We’re also delighted with the work done on the marketing suite, which brings all of Leyton’s creativity and character into our work space.”



The show apartment at Coronation Square, at 116 Oliver Road, Leyton, London, E10 5LF is now open for viewingFor more information and to book an appointment, buyers can contact the sales team on coronation.square@taylorwimpey.co.uk / 01277 889551 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/coronation-square to find out more.



