National housebuilder completes Santa signposting initiative

National housebuilder Keepmoat has completed a Santa signposting initiative to ensure that families who have moved home since last Christmas will receive presents at their new address. The national homebuilder, founded in Doncaster, has created a list and, after checking it twice, has updated the Santa Sat Nav database with details of families at 91 of its developments across the UK that have seen new homeowners move in since last Christmas.

To ensure that Santa doesn’t deliver presents to the wrong home this year, as well as the digital data upload, Keepmoat is doubling down on directions by installing Santa signposts for homes with the latest occupiers.

And – as most modern homes are built without real fires – the company, which employs more than 1,100 people across the UK, has also created a downloadable fireplace that families can print out and colour in.

“We know that families who have moved into one of our homes since last Christmas are keen to ensure their new house is on Santa’s delivery schedule. Whilst we’re confident Santa knows what he’s doing, to absolutely ensure there’s no mix-ups we’ve designed a digital map showing the location of every Keepmoat development in the UK that has had a new occupant since last Christmas,” said Amanda Bishop, Group Head of Sales at Keepmoat.

“And, as well as updating the details of 91 of our developments on the master Santa Sat Nav database, we have installed ‘Santa this home is now occupied’ signs in the front garden of our newest homeowners. Finally, to make sure we’ve got Christmas fully covered, we have created a downloadable fireplace for families to print out, decorate for Christmas and use in their home in time for the big day,” she added.

