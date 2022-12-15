Tradelink announces major investment in new Mildenhall factory

Tradelink, one of the UK’s leading windows and doors manufacturer, has invested heavily in a new factory in Mildenhall, Suffolk. With over 29 years’ experience in the windows and doors industry, Tradelink specialises in PVC-U and aluminium windows, doors, sealed units and conservatories. There are also timber alternatives in the comprehensive portfolio.

The company, with WindowCenters across the UK, has been manufacturing in Mildenhall for over 15 years and the rare opportunity to acquire more premises arose.

Stuart Judge, MD, takes up the story, “When we saw the opportunity for more space, we took it as we have introduced a new range of composite doors – SOTERIA. It made perfect sense to acquire more square metres in Mildenhall! We also needed to expand due to increased demand for our core products.”

The Tradelink customer comes in many guises – a developer, builder, trade installer or homeowner – and, from the new premises in Mildenhall, all customers across the UK can be serviced.

Andy Worroll, Head of Operations, comments “These are exciting times at Tradelink and everyone is looking forward to the future. The addition of our new dedicated door factory will free up valuable capacity at our other sites so we can focus on casements and new product launches. We have assembled a great team to assist with the transformation which will accelerate our manufacturing capabilities by around 20% across all product ranges.”

For further information, please visit https://tradelinkdirect.com

